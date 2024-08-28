Dynex (DNX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.34 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Dynex has a market capitalization of $36.34 million and approximately $761,634.05 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,619,524 coins and its circulating supply is 94,627,145 coins. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,581,177.58679451. The last known price of Dynex is 0.38283525 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $777,121.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

