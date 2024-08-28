e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up to $151.28

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $151.28, but opened at $156.24. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $156.12, with a volume of 358,436 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.02.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

