Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 33,947 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 454,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,596. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.