Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $83,046,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,025,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,319 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

