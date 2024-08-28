Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 146.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $90.13.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

