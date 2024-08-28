Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,682. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.15.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

