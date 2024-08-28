Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,979. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.42.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

