Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 567,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.