Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 17.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 22.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 1.0 %

UDR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 331,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

