Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 0.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 667,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.