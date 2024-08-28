Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,492,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,248. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

