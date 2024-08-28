Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 806,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,738. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $2,628,069. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

