Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 76.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,784,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,336. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

