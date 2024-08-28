Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1,177.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,179,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after buying an additional 495,173 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,514,000 after buying an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after buying an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,510,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.76. 187,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,492. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

