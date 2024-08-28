Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,475. The company has a market cap of $370.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.