Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,794. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

