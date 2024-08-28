Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $132,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.42. 3,521,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,034. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

