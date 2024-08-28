Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Yum China by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,338 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 413.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Yum China by 23,769.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after buying an additional 3,152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $867,547.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Yum China stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 809,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,799. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

