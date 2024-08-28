Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOLV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.74. 281,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.90. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

