Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 39,303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,529. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $132.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

