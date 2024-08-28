Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 2,041 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 81.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $51,938,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $48,291,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 3,057,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912,792. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

