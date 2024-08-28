Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1,542.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,968,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 727,837 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 722,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 720,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

