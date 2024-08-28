Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Amcor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. 1,433,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,198,458. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

