Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 154.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pool by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,201. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.05. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

