Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. 662,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,428. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

