Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,795,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,549.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,549.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,377. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LII traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $578.23. The company had a trading volume of 131,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $594.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $543.62.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

