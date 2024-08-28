Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,551.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 772,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.