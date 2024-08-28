Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,172 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 639,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 677,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,432. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.