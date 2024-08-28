Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $348,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $19.27. 2,123,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

