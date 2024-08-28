Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 38.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Down 1.2 %

VST traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,997. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.