Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,341 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,341 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 200.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.32. 133,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

