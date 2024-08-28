Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 357,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.06. 35,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,694. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average is $231.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

