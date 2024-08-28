EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $848,305 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.0 %

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.20. 94,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,271. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

