EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 11,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $13,806,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Immunovant by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 153,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $133,200.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,839,716.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

