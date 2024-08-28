EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. EHang has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.01.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The business had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axim Planning & Wealth grew its holdings in EHang by 12.5% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,742,000 after acquiring an additional 520,733 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EHang by 288.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in EHang by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

