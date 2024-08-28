EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 2.4%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.93. 189,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,141,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EH shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EHang Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The business had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its position in shares of EHang by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,693,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,742,000 after purchasing an additional 520,733 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in EHang by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of EHang by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

