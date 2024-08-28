Eigenpie mstETH Trading Down 5.2% This Week (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for about $2,502.66 or 0.04221481 BTC on major exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market capitalization of $556.45 million and approximately $49,638.73 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,345 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,344.98180457. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,495.38873843 USD and is down -8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $63,200.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

