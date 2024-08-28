Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Electromed Stock Performance

NYSE ELMD opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. Electromed has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Get Electromed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.