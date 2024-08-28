Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $548.82. 174,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.00.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

