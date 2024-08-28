ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.10 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 95.2% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and $14,672.25 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10002066 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,892.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

