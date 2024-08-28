Ellington Credit (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 25th

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Ellington Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. Ellington Credit has a payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

NYSE:EARN opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. Ellington Credit has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

