Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $31,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.55. 218,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

