Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Shares Down 0.6%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.43 and last traded at $39.43. Approximately 340,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,403,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.