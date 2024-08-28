Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 505.6% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Endesa Trading Down 1.8 %

ELEZY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 5,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Endesa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

