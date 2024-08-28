Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Reaches $200.56 on Major Exchanges

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $200.56 or 0.00334079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $17.04 billion and $378,613.19 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.86215842 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $373,724.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars.

