EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in EnerSys by 231.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

