EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENS. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
