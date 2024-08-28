EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENS. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

EnerSys Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.