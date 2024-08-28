Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %
EFSCP stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.
About Enterprise Financial Services
