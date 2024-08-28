Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

EFSCP stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

