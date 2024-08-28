Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Declares Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

EUBG remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Wednesday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

