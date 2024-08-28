EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.15.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

